NBA All-Star Game 2024: Weekend schedule, location, rosters, format and news

NBA All-Star Weekend is fast approaching. Which stars will be showing out in Indianapolis?
The festivities get started on Friday, Feb. 16 with the celebrity and Rising Stars games. Saturday, Feb. 17 features All-Star competitions in the skills, 3-point and dunk contests. And the weekend culminates with the 73rd NBA All-Star Game, which returns to the traditional East vs. West format for the 2023-24 season.
With All-Star voting still in progress, here is everything you need to know about this year's game, including the latest rosters, All-Star Saturday participants, schedules and news ahead of a jam-packed weekend in Indy.
All-Star fan voting results
The NBA released its second round of fan voting on Jan. 11, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James continue to lead the way in their respective conferences.
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.
The third round of voting will be released on Thursday, with voting concluding on Jan. 20. Starters will be revealed on Jan. 25.
Event schedule (all times Eastern)
Friday, Feb. 16
12 p.m.: NBA Rising Stars practice (NBA TV)
5:30 p.m.: Basketball Hall of Fame news conference (NBA TV)
7 p.m.: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
9 p.m.: NBA Rising Stars (TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 17
11 a.m.: NBA All-Star practice (NBA TV)
2 p.m.: HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: NBA commissioner Adam Silver's news conference (NBA TV)
8 p.m.: NBA All-Star Saturday night (TNT)
Sunday, Feb. 18
1:30 p.m.: G League Up Next game (NBA TV)
8:30 p.m.: NBA All-Star Game (TNT)
All-Star news and analysis
NBA All-Star Game history
2021: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150 | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
2020: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155 | MVP: Kawhi Leonard
2015: West 163, East 158 | MVP: Russell Westbrook
2012:West 152, East 149 | MVP: Kevin Durant
2009: West 146, East 119 | MVP: Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal
2008: East 134, West 128 | MVP: LeBron James
2007: West 153, East 132 | MVP: Kobe Bryant
2006: East 122, West 120 | MVP: LeBron James
2005: East 125, West 115 | MVP: Allen Iverson
2004: West 136, East 132 | MVP: Shaquille O'Neal
2003: West 155, East 145 (2OT) | MVP: Kevin Garnett
2002: West 135, East 120 | MVP: Kobe Bryant
2001: East 111, West 110 | MVP: Allen Iverson
2000: West 137, East 126 | MVP: Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal
1999: Game canceled due to lockout
1998: East 135, West 114 | MVP: Michael Jordan
1997: East 132, West 120 | MVP: Glen Rice
1996: East 129, West 118 | MVP: Michael Jordan
1995: West 139, East 112 | MVP: Mitch Richmond
1994: East 127, West 118 | MVP: Scottie Pippen
1993: West 135, East 132 (OT) | MVP: Karl Malone and John Stockton
1992: West 153, East 113 | MVP: Magic Johnson
1991: East 116, West 114 | MVP: Charles Barkley
1990: East 130, West 113 | MVP: Magic Johnson
1989: West 143, East 134 | MVP: Karl Malone
1988: East 138, West 133 | MVP: Michael Jordan
1987: West 154, East 149 (OT) | MVP: Tom Chambers
1986: East 139, West 132 | MVP: Isiah Thomas
1985: West 140, East 129 | MVP: Ralph Sampson
1984: East 154, West 145 (OT) | MVP: Isiah Thomas
1983: East 132, West 123 | MVP: Julius Erving
1982: East 120, West 118 | MVP: Larry Bird
1981: East 123, West 120 | MVP: Nate Archibald
1980: East 144, West 136 (OT) | MVP: George Gervin
1979: West 134, East 129 | MVP: David Thompson
1978: East 133, West 125 | MVP: Randy Smith
1977: West 125, East 124 | MVP: Julius Erving
1976: East 123, West 109 | MVP: Dave Bing
1975: East 108, West 102 | MVP: Walt Frazier
1974: West 134, East 123 | MVP: Bob Lanier
1973: East 104, West 84 | MVP: Dave Cowens
1972: West 112, East 110 | MVP: Jerry West
1971: West 108, East 107 | MVP: Lenny Wilkens
1970: East 142, West 135 | MVP: Willis Reed
1969: East 123, West 112 | MVP: Oscar Robertson
1968: East 144, West 124 | MVP: Hal Greer
1967: West 135, East 120 | MVP: Rick Barry
1966: East 137, West 94 | MVP: Adrian Smith
1965: East 124, West 123 | MVP: Jerry Lucas
1964: East 111, West 107 | MVP: Oscar Robertson
1963: East 115, West 108 | MVP: Bill Russell
1962: West 150, East 130 | MVP: Bob Pettit
1961: West 153, East 131 | MVP: Oscar Robertson
1960: East 125, West 115 | MVP: Wilt Chamberlain
1959: West 124, East 108 | MVP: Elgin Baylor and Bob Pettit
1958: East 130, West 118 | MVP: Bob Pettit
1957: East 109, West 97 | MVP: Bob Cousy
1956: West 108, East 94 | MVP: Bob Pettit
1955: East 100, West 91 | MVP: Bill Sharman
1954: East 98, West 93 (OT) | MVP: Bob Cousy
1953: West 79, East 75 | MVP: George Mikan
1952: East 108, West 91 | MVP: Paul Arizin
1951: East 111, West 94 | MVP: Ed Macauley