NBA All-Star Game 2024: Weekend schedule, location, rosters, format and news

NBA All-Star Weekend is fast approaching. Which stars will be showing out in Indianapolis?

The festivities get started on Friday, Feb. 16 with the celebrity and Rising Stars games. Saturday, Feb. 17 features All-Star competitions in the skills, 3-point and dunk contests. And the weekend culminates with the 73rd NBA All-Star Game, which returns to the traditional East vs. West format for the 2023-24 season.

With All-Star voting still in progress, here is everything you need to know about this year's game, including the latest rosters, All-Star Saturday participants, schedules and news ahead of a jam-packed weekend in Indy.

All-Star fan voting results

The NBA released its second round of fan voting on Jan. 11, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James continue to lead the way in their respective conferences.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



Next fan update: 1/18. pic.twitter.com/0K23OtQRmY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 11, 2024

The third round of voting will be released on Thursday, with voting concluding on Jan. 20. Starters will be revealed on Jan. 25.

Note: Fan ballots account for 50% of the vote to determine All-Star starters, while players and the media each account for 25%.

Event schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 16

12 p.m.: NBA Rising Stars practice (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m.: Basketball Hall of Fame news conference (NBA TV)

7 p.m.: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m.: NBA Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 17

11 a.m.: NBA All-Star practice (NBA TV)

2 p.m.: HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: NBA commissioner Adam Silver's news conference (NBA TV)

8 p.m.: NBA All-Star Saturday night (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 18

1:30 p.m.: G League Up Next game (NBA TV)

8:30 p.m.: NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

All-Star news and analysis

NBA All-Star Game history