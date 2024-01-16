Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The NBA is bringing the 2026 All-Star Game to the LA Clippers' new arena, which is set to open in time for the 2024-25 season.

Owner Steve Ballmer attended Tuesday's announcement inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The privately financed arena will house all of the Clippers' basketball and business operations, with an eye on landing major events.

The first will be All-Star Weekend.

The event returns to Southern California for the first time since 2018, when it was played in downtown Los Angeles at the arena formerly known as Staples Center.

Indianapolis will host next month, and San Francisco is the site in 2025 at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors' arena that opened in 2019.