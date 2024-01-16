Mike Brown breaks out the receipts after getting ejected in the Kings' overtime loss to the Bucks on Sunday night. (1:25)

NEW YORK -- The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for his court-storming outburst against a referee.

Joe Dumars, the league's head of basketball operations, announced the fine against Brown for "aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating" after his team's 143-142 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter. He stormed onto the court and began screaming at referee Intae Hwang. Kings players had to restrain him.

Brown later pulled out a laptop in his postgame media session to highlight a disparity in free throws and multiple calls that he found frustrating.

"The referees are human, and they're going to make mistakes, but you just hope that there's some sort of consistency and there's some sort of communication between the refs," Brown said after the game. "The refs tonight, they were great, they communicated with me all night. But in terms of consistency, you guys saw it right here. In my opinion, the consistency wasn't here tonight."

The Bucks won on Damian Lillard's 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer.