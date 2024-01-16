Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Scotty Pippen Jr. agreed on a two-year, two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agent, Erika Ruiz of Klutch Sports Group, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Pippen, 23, has averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals in five games with the NBA G League's South Bay Lakers this season.

Undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022, Pippen played in six games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23, averaging 2.3 points and 5.3 minutes.

He is a son of Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen. Scottie Pippen is a six-time NBA champion and one of the league's 50 greatest players.

Scotty Pippen was second in the SEC in scoring in his sophomore year, averaging 20.8 points, and improved to first the following season, finishing at 20.4. He scored 30 or more points five times in the 2021-22 season for the Commodores.

The injury-ravaged Grizzlies lost Ja Morant (shoulder) for the season and are without Marcus Smart (finger) and Desmond Bane (ankle) for at least another month.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.