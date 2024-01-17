Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The surging LA Clippers will have to play at least a month without starting center Ivica Zubac.

Zubac is out with a strained right calf and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the Clippers announced before Tuesday night's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was a late scratch moments before tipoff of the Clippers' 109-105 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

Head coach Ty Lue said Mason Plumlee will start in Zubac's place. Daniel Theis started Sunday against the Timberwolves.

"We just got to adjust," Lue said. "I think [with] Mase finally trying to get in better shape, he still has a ways to go, but DT, the job he's done since he's been here, now they have a bigger role and more responsibility. We're going to definitely miss Zu."

The Clippers entered Tuesday's game having won 22 of their past 29 games. While they were surging due to the play of stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden, Zubac provided a strong presence in the paint and contributed as a rebounder. As the Clippers got better, Zubac grew more confident as he and Harden worked daily on their pick-and-roll combination.

Zubac is averaging a career-best 12.4 points and 9.7 rebounds. The big man also doesn't miss many games -- he has played 72 or more games in each of the past four seasons.

"He wants to be out there," Lue said. "So I just feel bad for Zu."