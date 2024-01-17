Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has been hospitalized after a sudden and serious health issue at a restaurant in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night, team sources told ESPN.

Milojevic, 46, had traveled with the Warriors for Wednesday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

There were players and coaches dining together when the health episode occurred, sources said.

Milojevic, who joined Steve Kerr's staff in 2021, is a well-regarded and popular coach in the NBA and international basketball communities. He has a strong relationship with fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Milojevic had a 15-year professional playing career, including stops in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey.