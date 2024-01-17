Check out the highlights that Pascal Siakam will bring to the Indiana Pacers. (1:57)

The Indiana Pacers have acquired All-Star forward Pascal Siakam in a three-team deal that sends Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

The New Orleans Pelicans are the third team in the deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors and a second-round pick to the Pacers, sources told ESPN.

Two of the first-round picks going to the Raptors are for 2024 -- Indiana's own selection and the lesser of a Utah/Houston/LA Clippers/Oklahoma City pick -- while the third is for 2026 (from Indiana), sources said.

Siakam, who has spent all eight of his NBA seasons with Toronto, is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season. He is excited about the deal and is expected to be eager to work out a new contract with the franchise this summer, sources told ESPN.

Siakam, 29, can be a free agent in July. He is making nearly $38 million this season.

"I'm excited that Pascal is getting a first-class opportunity with the Pacers, being paired with Tyrese [Haliburton] and Myles [Turner] and being coached by a great coach in Rick Carlisle," Siakam's agent Todd Ramasar told Andscape.

"His future looks bright there."

Raptor Ranking Pascal Siakam's career totals during his eight seasons with the Toronto Raptors and where they rank in franchise history: Rank Points 8,875 5th Rebounds 3,324 3rd Assists 1,846 5th 30-point games 63 3rd

The Pacers, who are No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings, are the NBA's highest-scoring team this season. Siakam is going from Toronto, which ranks first in the league in fast break points per game, to Indiana, which is No. 2.

The Pacers face the Raptors three more times this season, including twice in Toronto. Their next meeting is Valentine's Day in Toronto.

Siakam, who was an All-Star selection in 2020 and 2023, has averaged 17.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over his career. He won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019 and is a two-time All-NBA selection.

Brown, 27, will be playing for his fourth team in the past three seasons, after stints with the Raptors, Pacers, Nuggets and Nets. He is averaging a career-high 12.1 points this season.

Nwora, 25, has scored 5.2 points per game.

By moving Lewis, the Pelicans would be in position to get below the luxury tax threshold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.