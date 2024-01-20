Open Extended Reactions

As Week 13 in the NBA concludes, hoopers from across the association sported fresh heat on their feet.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell paid homage to King by donning a pair of his signature Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5's. The shoe reads "I Have a Dream" along the back as a tribute to Dr. King's famous speech, which he gave in 1963 as part of the March on Washington.

Mitchell's MLK Day shoe also reads, "Respect, Peace, Love, Equality, Justice, Peace" along the collar for a message of unity.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 colorway is a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech from the March on Washington in 1963. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had a viral play Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he threw a self-assist to himself off the backboard for a two-handed jam in his new signature Adidas AE 1s in Minnesota's 118-103 win over Memphis.

Here are some of the hottest footwear from the NBA in Week 13.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards wore his signature Adidas AE 1 Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. David Berding/Getty Images

John Collins, Utah Jazz

John Collins donned a custom colorway of the Adidas D Rose 1.5s against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Robin Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Robin Lopez sported a custom Looney Tunes colorway of the Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr. wore the Nike Zoom 3 'UNO 1' against the New York Knicks. Elsa/Getty Images

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks