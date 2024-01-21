Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Victor Wembanyama acknowledged having heavy legs Saturday, one night after sitting out a game.

The star rookie, who hasn't been allowed to play in back-to-backs and has been on a minutes restriction since spraining his right ankle three times in a space of 12 days last month, hadn't played basketball in two days.

"Now," Wembanyama said, "two days without playing feels like a week."

Despite those heavy legs, the rookie sensation came through when his team needed him the most as the Spurs overcame a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes to beat the Washington Wizards, 131-127.

When Wembanyama checked back into the game for the final time with 5:48 to play, the Spurs trailed by 11 points. By the five-minute mark, Wizards guard Corey Kispert's short jumper pushed the lead to a game-high 12 for Washington, which looked like it was in full control.

But San Antonio answered with a 12-0 run. Wembanyama had three buckets during the spurt, including a tying 3-pointer with 2:05 to go.

A Jeremy Sochan 3-pointer with 53.1 seconds left gave the Spurs the lead, and after Marvin Bagley's two free throws gave it right back to Washington, San Antonio finished the game by going 5-of-6 from the line and making multiple stops on defense to hold on for the victory.

"I could really feel the shift from all of my teammates, me included in the fourth quarter, and in the fourth, it really worked," Wembanyama said. "Everyone was involved. Jeremy had a big role."

Sochan hit two of his one-handed free throws with 28.6 seconds left to give the Spurs the lead for good.

"I feel we just locked in and became more aggressive," Sochan said. "I think those were the two things that helped us get back to a tight game and then take the lead."

Saturday also marked the first professional matchup between Wembanyama and his former Metropolitans 92 teammate and countryman Bilal Coulibaly. The two shared a moment together on the court following the game and swapped jerseys.

"Incredible," Wembanyama said of playing against his friend and Wizards guard. "I've been so proud of him for so long now. It's always a good thing. Always makes me feel good to see people I love make their dream come true."

The two didn't get to share the court as much, but it finally happened with 1:31 left in the third quarter. Shortly after, Coulibaly made sure to get the better of Wembanyama.

After a Wizards free throw, the Spurs pushed it up the court and tried to get Wembanyama a lob at the rim, which Coulibaly knocked away and was credited for a block.

"That's just what I wanted," Coulibaly said. "I wanted to dunk on him, but that was a little too much I think. Yeah, but I got the block, so I'm happy with it."

Wembanyama scored 18 points in the second half and finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and four assists.

And as much as he played a big role offensively in the fourth quarter, his defense stood out, as well.

According to Second Spectrum, the Wizards shot 0-for-6 on layups and dunks in the final quarter when contested by Wembanyama. That's tied for the most contested layup and dunk attempts without allowing a make in a fourth quarter this season. (Al Horford of the Boston Celtics held the Philadelphia 76ers to 0-for-6 shooting on layups and dunks in the fourth quarter on Dec. 1.)

One of those contests came against Wizards point guard Tyus Jones with 38.5 seconds to play.

Jones drove to the basket past his younger brother Tre Jones with Wembanyama at the rim. The move faked out Wembanyama, who turned his back to the Wizards point guard.

But Wembanyama managed to jump and block the shot with his right arm. The ball caromed to Bagley, who was fouled and made free throws, but it showed how difficult it was to score around Wembanyama in the fourth.

"That was crazy," Tre Jones said. "He turned around. He started facing the other way, and I was like, 'No.' My brother got him with the fake. Then he just 360'd it. I don't even think he saw him layup. I think he just turned and guessed where it was.

"It was a crazy block. I know my brother was surprised."

Saturday's game was the ninth time the Jones brothers had played against each other -- but the first time that Tre was able to get the victory. Tre Jones had 11 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Spurs compared to 12 points and six assists for his big brother.

Wembanyama played 27 minutes, 45 seconds on Saturday, the most he's played in any game since going 31:07 on Dec. 17, against the New Orleans Pelicans. But his minutes restriction and being held from playing back-to-backs could be ending soon.

Wembanyama said after the game that he hoped he can play in every game from now on. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he didn't think the minutes would be lifted to more than 27 for San Antonio's next game -- Monday when it wraps up a five-game road trip in Philadelphia -- but said "perhaps after that."