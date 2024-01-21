Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was diagnosed with a concussion after leaving Saturday's 116-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter.

Young left the game with 8:43 remaining after taking a charge from the Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro and getting hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow. Young stayed on the court for a few minutes, walked back to the locker room and did not return.

There is no timetable for Young's return. He must go through the league's concussion protocol to ensure he is symptom-free before resuming basketball activities.

He had sat out Friday's game against the Miami Heat with an illness.

Young, who scored 15 points in the loss to the Cavaliers, is averaging 26.9 points per game and is second in the league with 10.8 assists per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.