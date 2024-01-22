Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers rookie forward Emoni Bates was suspended two games without pay by the NBA G League on Monday for going into the stands after his game with the Cleveland Charge over the weekend.

G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced that Bates and Charge teammate Gabe Osabuohien were suspended for "entering the spectator stands" after the game Saturday in Alabama.

The league did not provide any other details about the incident, which happened after the Charge's 126-105 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Bates and Osabuohien will begin serving their suspensions Monday night when the Charge visit the Osceola Magic, league said.

The Cavaliers selected Bates in the second round of last year's NBA draft. The 19-year-old, who had been touted as one of the nation's top prospects since his early teens, has appeared in 10 games for the Cavs and averaged 1.8 points in 7.6 minutes.

Bates spent one season at Memphis before transferring to Eastern Michigan in his hometown of Ypsilanti. He was suspended last season after an arrest on felony gun charges that were later dismissed.

Once he was reinstated, 6-foot-9 Bates averaged 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for Eastern Michigan, and the Cavs were intrigued enough by his potential to select him with the No. 49 pick.