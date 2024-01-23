        <
          LeBron James (ankle) ruled out for Lakers-Clippers showdown

          • Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff WriterJan 22, 2024, 08:57 PM ET
            • Lakers and NBA reporter for ESPN.
            • Covered the Lakers and NBA for ESPNLosAngeles.com from 2009-14, the Cavaliers from 2014-18 for ESPN.com and the NBA for NBA.com from 2005-09.
          LOS ANGELES -- The so-called "battle for L.A." will be missing one of its key characters Tuesday.

          Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been ruled out because of left ankle pain, the team announced Monday.

          The Lakers (22-22) are No. 9 in the Western Conference standings but 2-0 against their city rivals, the LA Clippers (27-14), the No. 4 team in the West.

          James, 39, is in the midst of the most dominant campaign for a player in his 21st season in NBA history, averaging 24.8 points, 7.4 assists and 7.2 rebounds. He is shooting 52% from the field and 39.1% from 3.

          It will be James' fifth missed game this season. The Lakers have gone 2-2 without him so far.