Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is carried off to the locker room after he slips on the court and hurts his leg. (1:10)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next three games to manage a hamstring injury, head coach Rick Carlisle announced Tuesday. The All-Star guard will be reevaluated on Saturday.

Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in a Jan. 8 win over the Boston Celtics. He missed the next five games before returning to action with a 21-point, 17-assist effort this past Friday in a loss to Portland. He then missed Sunday's loss to the Suns in Phoenix.

Indiana has lost four of its past five games and will host the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night before the Philadelphia 76ers and the Suns visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse later this week.

Haliburton is averaging a team-high 23.6 points and a league-high 12.6 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the floor. The Pacers are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.