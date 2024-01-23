Check out the highlights that Terry Rozier will be bringing to the Miami Heat after being traded from the Charlotte Hornets. (1:54)

The Charlotte Hornets are trading guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for a 2027 first-round pick and Kyle Lowry, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

The first-round pick in the deal is lottery-protected for 2027 and unprotected should it convey to 2028, sources told Wojnarowski.

Rozier, 29, is averaging a career-best 23.2 points per game this season, along with 6.6 assists (also a career high) and 3.9 rebounds. He is in his fifth season with the Hornets after beginning his career with the Boston Celtics.

Lowry, 37, is averaging 8.2 points per game, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds. The six-time All-Star is in his third season with the Heat.

The Hornets have no immediate plans to work on a buyout with Lowry and are expected to see whether they can work another trade for him before the Feb. 8 deadline, sources told Wojnarowski.

The Heat (24-19) are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets are 10-31 this season.