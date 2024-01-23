Open Extended Reactions

Former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. reached a plea deal in a Manhattan court Tuesday in the case involving his former girlfriend and WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

Porter has agreed to reckless assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation. Upon successful completion of a court-ordered program, Porter will be allowed to withdraw the plea in a year.

"The resolution will allow Mr. Porter to put this incident, which involved false felony allegations and false facts, behind him with no criminal record and move forward," Porter's lawyers said in a statement.

Porter was arrested for an alleged attack on Gondrezick at the Millennium Hilton on Sept. 11 in New York.

Prosecutors initially said during Porter's arraignment a day later that the attack left her with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, but Manhattan prosecutors dropped one of the assault charges against Porter in October, acknowledging that he did not fracture Gondrezick's neck during the alleged assault.

Gondrezick told the New York Post in October that Porter "didn't hit me," saying allegations that he beat her were not true.

The Rockets traded Porter in October to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who then waived him.

