The NBA has granted the Memphis Grizzlies a $12.4 million disabled player exception for the season-ending injury to star guard Ja Morant, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies have until March 11 to use the exception, which allows a team to trade for or claim a player who is in the final year of his contract or sign a free agent to a one-year deal.

Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder during a training session earlier this month. He is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the 2024-25 season.

He played in only nine games for the Grizzlies after serving a 25-game suspension to start the season. Morant had been suspended for conduct detrimental to the league because he brandished a firearm during an Instagram Live video. He served an eight-game suspension after a similar incident last season.

