DALLAS -- Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out of Wednesday night's home game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained right thumb.

Irving, who was downgraded from questionable to being ruled out about an hour before tipoff, said he suffered the injury in the opening minute of Monday's home loss to the Boston Celtics.

"Man, I honestly want to curse right now and say F this stuff going on," Irving said after posting 23 points and six rebounds in 36 minutes against the Celtics. "You know what I'm saying? I don't want to take these knickknack injuries, but it just comes with the territory in this physical, combative game, so I'm not going to make any excuses for myself. It's going to hurt. I don't think there's anybody in the NBA that's 100 percent night to night."

Dallas superstar Luka Doncic will play against the Suns after being listed as questionable due to lower back tightness.

Dallas guard Dante Exum returned after missing nine games because of a sprained plantar in his right foot.

This is the 17th game missed this season for Irving, who was out most of December with a right heel contusion. Irving's three-year contract worth at least $120 million includes annual $1 million incentives for playing at least 65 games.