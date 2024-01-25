Open Extended Reactions

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will transition to a front office advisory position, the team announced Thursday.

Unseld compiled a record of 77-130 since being named head coach on July 17, 2021. The team picked up an option in Unseld's contract for the 2024-25 season in October.

"I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards," said Unseld in a statement, "I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization's continued progress."

The team said it would name an interim head coach later Thursday and will undertake a comprehensive search for Unseld's replacement in the offseason.

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team," said Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger in a statement. "Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community."

The Wizards are 7-36 this season, ahead of only the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings.