There's optimism Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons -- out for nearly two and a half months -- could return to the lineup as soon as Monday against the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN.

Simmons is expected to practice with the organization's Long Island G League affiliate over the weekend, and barring a setback, his return could come on Monday, sources said.

Simmons, who has been out since November 6 with a lower back nerve impingement, has played only six games this season for the Nets. He's averaged a career-low 6.5 points and a career-high 10.8 rebounds.

Simmons, 27, landed with the Nets after a trade deadline deal in 2022, but never played a game that season. He played 42 games a season ago, averaging of 6.9 points, and career lows of 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Simmons has yet to reclaim the stature of his early career with the 76ers, where he was a three-team All-Star, a two-time All-NBA defensive player and an NBA Rookie of the Year.

The Nets could use a positive impact out of him, especially after recent struggles that have dropped them to 11th place in the East with a 17-26 record.