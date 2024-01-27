Open Extended Reactions

Players from across the NBA broke out another slate of fire kicks during Week 14.

The Boston Celtics put forth a strong showing last night, avenging their playoff elimination last season with a 143-110 romp over the Miami Heat. Jayson Tatum was at the heart of the Celtics' dominance, posting game highs in both points (26) and rebounds (8). He also added four assists. Tatum's kicks matched his performance as well. The star wing took the floor in Miami rocking a sleek version of his soon-to-be-released Tatum 2 sneaker -- featuring a gold and light blue leopard pattern on a black background.

This colorway of the Jordan "Tatum 2" has a colorful leopard print on the shoe. Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Here are some of the hottest sneakers from Week 14.

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan rocked the Kobe 10 Elite Low "Christmas" colorway against the Los Angeles Lakers. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson donned the "BHM" colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 against the Charlotte Hornets. Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Jackson wore the Nike Kybrid S2 "Pineapple" against the Denver Nuggets. Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix Suns