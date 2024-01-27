Luka Doncic is unstoppable in the first half scoring 41 points on 16-of-21 shooting for the Mavericks. (2:14)

Luka goes off for 41-point 1st half against Hawks (2:14)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a night to remember Friday, lighting up State Farm Arena for a career-high 73 points in a 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

It's the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, surpassing the 70-point night by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, and tied Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-highest-scoring game in NBA history.

Doncic is the 10th player in NBA history to reach the 70-point plateau.

Doncic's epic night included 41 points at halftime, which broke Dirk Nowitzki's franchise record for points in any half. He reached 57 by the end of the third quarter, then opened the fourth with eight straight points before finishing with 73.

Doncic scored 23 points in the second quarter after opening with 18 points in the first.

He finished 25-of-33 from the field, including 8-of-13 from 3-point range, and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. He added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Doncic's previous career high was 60 points.