With a special Saturday edition of the NBA on ABC, players showed up in their best looks.

The two most recent MVPs both looked their finest ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets matchup.

Joel Embiid, who scored 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, arrived in a Louis Vuitton long-sleeved top under a white puffer vest, while Nikola Jokic opted for a casual suit. Embiid was ruled out minutes before game time with left knee soreness. Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan turned heads with his look, wearing pink pants alongside a black long-sleeved shirt and hat. Sixers center Paul Reed rocked a black-and-white Off-White top.

The heat kept coming in the last game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference semifinals.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson strolled into the Chase Center on a bike while wearing a San Francisco 49ers jacket ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game between San Francisco and the Detroit Lions. Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, designed the jacket for Thompson. Stephen Curry wore an aqua-colored shirt while LeBron James arrived in a camo hat and pants.

Here are some of the best looks from Saturday's NBA on ABC slate.

