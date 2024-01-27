Julius Randle leaves late in the 4th quarter against the Heat after landing hard on his right shoulder. (0:31)

Julius Randle suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the Knicks' 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

X-rays didn't show much damage, but an MRI exam is scheduled for later Saturday, the source said.

Randle was driving toward the basket with 4:27 remaining when Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. stepped in front of him trying to take a charge. Randle landed hard and once he finally got up, he was holding the area around his shoulder and quickly went to the locker room.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game that he knew only that Randle was being checked by the medical staff and didn't know the nature of the injury.

Randle finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in the Knicks' sixth straight victory.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.