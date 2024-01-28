Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Julius Randle won't play for the New York Knicks on Monday in Charlotte because of a dislocated right shoulder.

Randle was hurt Saturday with 4:27 remaining in the Knicks' 125-109 victory over Miami. He was driving to the basket when Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. stepped in front of him trying to take a charge. Randle landed hard, and once he finally got up, he was holding the area around his shoulder and quickly went to the locker room.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game that Randle was being evaluated by the Knicks' medical staff. The Knicks have not provided an update but ruled out their star forward on the injury report Sunday afternoon.

Randle averages 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Knicks, who have won six straight games.