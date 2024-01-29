Open Extended Reactions

As testing continues on New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle's right shoulder, there is optimism that his absence will be measured in weeks and not months, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Randle, who has a dislocated right shoulder, won't play for the Knicks on Monday in Charlotte against the Hornets because of the injury.

Julius Randle sustained a dislocated shoulder in the fourth quarter of the Knicks' victory over the Heat on Saturday. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Randle was injured Saturday with 4:27 remaining in the Knicks' 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat. He was driving to the basket when Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. stepped in front of him trying to take a charge. Randle landed hard, and once he finally got up, he was holding the area around his shoulder and quickly went to the locker room.

Randle averages 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Knicks, who have won six straight games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.