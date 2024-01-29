Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are getting back one of their key players.

Power forward Evan Mobley is set to return from left knee surgery and play for the first time since early December when Cleveland, which has surged while missing two starters, hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Mobley last played on Dec. 6 against Orlando. The 22-year-old had an arthroscopic procedure on Dec. 18, has been rehabbing since and is getting back on the court faster than expected. The Cavs initially said he could be out for up to two months.

Mobley participated in the Monday morning shootaround. He was listed as questionable on the injury report but is scheduled to play unless he has a setback in pregame warmups.

It's likely coach J.B. Bickerstaff will limit Mobley's minutes as he works his way back into game shape.

One of the NBA's premiere interior defenders, the 6-foot-11 Mobley was averaging 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in 21 games before getting hurt. The former USC standout was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft.

Mobley's injury coincided with point guard Darius Garland breaking his jaw on Dec. 15 in Boston, and when both starters went down, it appeared the Cavs' season might be in serious jeopardy.

However, Cleveland has gone 14-4 without Mobley and Garland, who recently had the wiring removed from his jaw and is nearing a return.

"We've played unselfish basketball," forward Isaac Okoro said. "The ball is moving, everyone is touching it and everyone is playing with a ton of energy. We knew we had guys who could step up and play to their strengths. We have a resilient, never-give-up mentality."