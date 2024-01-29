Ramona Shelburne shares that it was Joel Embiid's choice to play despite being injured. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss Monday night's game in Portland with a knee injury, the team announced.

It's the second straight game Embiid has missed. He was a late scratch from Saturday's showdown with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in Denver, which, according to multiple sources, has prompted the league to investigate the circumstances of the team's injury reporting.

Embiid was not listed on any of the pregame injury reports leading into Saturday's game. According to sources close to the situation, Embiid was determined to play in Denver for the first time since 2019 but was pulled from the game by the team's medical staff after the staff watched him warm up before the game. As one source put it, he "could barely jump" as he warmed up.

Embiid has now missed 12 games on the season. If he misses five more, he would become ineligible for any postseason NBA awards.

The Sixers play Tuesday at Golden State.