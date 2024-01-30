Warriors star Stephen Curry suggests he and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu should have a 3-point contest. (0:37)

NBA all-time 3-point leader Stephen Curry and WNBA single-season 3-point record holder Sabrina Ionescu will compete in a 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis on Feb. 17.

This is the first time an NBA and WNBA player will go head-to-head in this kind of competition, which the NBA announced Tuesday.

The Warriors' Curry will shoot from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs while the Liberty's Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs.

Curry hinted at the possibility of the competition on Jan. 25, when he was heard talking to teammate Brandin Podziemski, saying he and Ionescu should compete.

It didn't take long for Ionescu to take to social media and accept the challenge.

Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA All-Star 3-point shootout, scoring 37 points on 25-of-27 shooting -- the most in WNBA or NBA history.

Curry holds the previous record at 31.