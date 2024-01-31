Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Los Angeles Lakers played an Atlanta Hawks team Tuesday that entered the night eight games under .500, having dropped four of its past five games.

And L.A. proceeded to allow at least 125 points for the fifth straight game en route to a 138-122 defeat at State Farm Arena.

The Lakers had won four of six entering their current six-game road trip, which started with a spirited double-overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. They've gone 0-2 since, losing both ends of a back-to-back, first against the Houston Rockets on Monday in a game they trailed by 30 and then against the Hawks on Tuesday when they trailed by 20.

Nearly 50 games into the season, there's no denying the only consistency the Lakers have shown is their inconsistency.

"We could, on any given night, beat any team in the NBA. And then on any given night, we can get our ass kicked by any team in the NBA," LeBron James said after posting 20 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists against Atlanta. "That's just the [facts]. What's our record? Under .500? What, 24-25? That's where we are."

With Anthony Davis out because of hip spasms, the Lakers couldn't even make it to tipoff without challenges.

Approximately 30 minutes before the game started -- and shortly after the starting lineups for both teams were submitted, with Jaxson Hayes starting at center in Davis' place -- backup big man Christian Wood, in a post on X, wrote "lol" with no further context. Given the post's timing, there was a natural question to whether it pertained to the starting lineup, as Wood has averaged more than double the amount of minutes, points and rebounds that Hayes has this season.

After the game -- with Wood contributing 9 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in 22 minutes compared to 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 1 block in 24 minutes for Hayes -- Wood denied that the post had anything to do with the lineup and said the "lol" was meant in response to another user's post.

"I meant to quote something," he said. "I thought I did and I just pressed send and I couldn't check my phone before because we have to go out [to the court], but it was an accident. ... I looked at it just now. ... It came off a certain type of way. I didn't mean it that way.

"Not basketball related, definitely not basketball related."

Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who has had his starting lineup decisions criticized by fans throughout the season, said he did not see Wood's post before the game.

"We're constantly looking for balance with our lineup," Ham said. "It's not a popularity contest. We're looking to mix and match our players that will be most effective in helping us get a win."

Jarred Vanderbilt, who had another strong game off the bench with 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting to go with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, seemingly referenced a lineup change when asked what L.A. has to do in order to get its defense back in order.

"I think we should be a defensive-minded team to start the game," he said. "I think our defense should ignite our offense."

When asked if he believed his left heel was healthy enough at this point to do whatever the coaching staff asks -- including returning to the starting lineup so the team could rely on him the way it did in its run to the Western Conference finals last season -- he left that up to the coaching staff.

"I'm still getting there," Vanderbilt said of his heel. "It's been a couple of months now, so I do feel great, a lot better. Obviously, I don't pay attention to the lineups. It's not my call. I just try to go out there and play hard every single night. That's all I can focus and worry about and let them take care of the rest."

L.A.'s road trip continues Thursday against the East-leading Boston Celtics, who are 22-2 at home. Then Saturday, the Lakers play the East's No. 3 team, the New York Knicks, who are 17-5 at home.

James was asked if he had anything to tell his teammates entering the next leg of the trip.

"I don't have any message for my teammates," James said. "Just go out and do your job."

James started his next thought by saying, "I mean ..." and then chuckled to himself, the frustration clear from his voice, when a team staffer thanked him for his time and ended the interview session.

"Way to cut me off," James said as he turned away from reporters. "Because I was about to go in."