Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 by the NBA after he lashed out at the officiating Monday.

Edwards was unhappy with what he thought were several no-calls during a 107-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, calling the referees "bad" and "terrible" for not giving him several trips to the free throw line.

"The cat got their tongue tonight, so it's all good," Edwards said of the referees. "It's not fair, but it's all good."

Edwards, who added he felt like the Timberwolves were playing "8-on-5," said he doesn't think he gets the same respect from referees as other stars in the league.

In announcing the fine Wednesday, the NBA said Edwards was disciplined for "repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating."

Edwards clearly expected to pay for his comments, saying in his on-court postgame interview on the Timberwolves' TV broadcast: "I'm going to take the fine, because the refs did not give us no calls tonight."

