CLEVELAND -- For the first time in more than six weeks, the Cavaliers are nearly at full strength.

Point guard Darius Garland, who broke his jaw Dec. 14 in Boston, is expected to return and play Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Garland's return is another boost for the surging Cavaliers, who have gone 15-4 with Garland and forward Evan Mobley (knee surgery) out for nearly two months. They have won 10 of 11 to move within 2½ games of the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. Mobley returned Monday night in a win over the LA Clippers.

"They put us over the hump from a talent standpoint," forward Georges Niang said after shootaround. "Those guys are a huge key to our success. Yes, we survived with them out, but we're extremely excited to have them back in the lineup."

Now in his fifth season, Garland, 24, was averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists in 20 games before getting hurt.

Garland broke his jaw on what looked like a run-of-the-mill play. While driving to the basket, Garland banged the right side of his face into Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis and suffered a fracture that required surgery.

Garland's jaw was wired shut for a month, restricting him to a liquid diet. In the past two weeks, he has been able to build strength and put on some of the weight he lost during his recovery.

Like Mobley, Garland's minutes will be limited as he works his way back. After facing the Pistons, the Cavaliers will play at Memphis on Thursday and at San Antonio on Saturday.