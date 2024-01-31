Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is out for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz and will receive further evaluation on his left knee in the next 24 hours, a team official told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid is expected to travel back to Philadelphia and not join team in Utah, the official told Wojnarowski.

Embiid injured his left knee in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The injury occurred with 4:04 left in the game as Embiid was being double-teamed by the Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green. After Kuminga poked the ball away from him, Embiid fell to the ground to retrieve it, and Kuminga subsequently fell on top of his knee.

Embiid grabbed the knee and was in visible pain. He ultimately got up and limped to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Embiid had missed the Sixers' previous two games because of knee soreness in that same knee.

He finished with 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting to go with 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a team-low minus-21 net rating.

Embiid missed three games earlier in January due to left knee swelling. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne reported that the injury is something Embiid and Philadelphia will have to manage for the remainder of the season.

Information from ESPN's Kendra Andrews was used in this report.