NEW YORK -- After Nets forward Ben Simmons was ruled out Wednesday against the Suns with a left knee contusion, two days after returning from a 38-game absence, coach Jacque Vaughn said he continues to believe Simmons will become a consistent part of his team's rotation.

"If I ask our guys to keep hoping and be resilient, then I have to be the same way," Vaughn said before Wednesday night's game, which marked Kevin Durant's return to Brooklyn for the first time since he was traded to Phoenix last February. "So that's where we are ... I thoroughly do believe that Ben will play consistent minutes for us. I have to keep that belief.

"You saw the impact that he has on our team when he plays. It was evident and clear as day. And so I do look forward to him .... getting back out on the floor for us."

Simmons, who had missed 12 weeks with a nerve impingement in his lower back, recorded 10 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists in 18 minutes off the bench in Monday night's win over the Utah Jazz.

He was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field before landing awkwardly on his final play of the night, which saw him flexing his knee as he walked back up the court.

Simmons said after the game there were no issues and on Tuesday was listed as probable for Wednesday's game. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, he was downgraded to questionable, before being listed as out a couple of hours before tip-off.

"He'll be day-to-day going forward," Vaughn said. "Had an MRI, no structural damage, which was good. Had some swelling in that knee. You saw the play in the fourth, good block, went up and blocked the shot, but he's got some swelling in the knee."

After playing in a combined 160 games across his first two NBA seasons, Simmons has played a total of 164 games since -- including a total of 49 games over the past three seasons. He missed the entire 2021-22 season between requesting a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers and then a back injury, before playing 42 games last season.

Simmons played in six of Brooklyn's first seven games before getting hurt against the Bucks on Nov. 6, and then returning for Monday's game against Utah. He's averaging 7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists, though he's taken a total of four free throws in 209 minutes played.