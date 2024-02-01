Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Rockets are acquiring Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams in a trade for guard Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The Grizzlies get two 2024 second-round picks and a 2025 second-round pick in the trade, sources said.

Adams, 30, has been out since January of 2023 after right knee surgery, but he's expected to be fully recovered for the 2024-2025 season and the Rockets are anxious to pair his physicality, rebounding and leadership as a backup to burgeoning star center Alperen Sengun. Coach Ime Udoka has placed a significant premium on upgrading the roster's toughness and rebounding and Adams gives them a player who led the NBA in offensive rebounding in both 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. He had been averaging a career-high 11.5 rebounds when he was lost for the season with the left knee injury in January of 2023.

The deal unloads $12.4 million in guaranteed Adams' salary off the Grizzlies payroll for 2024-2025, dropping them about $4 million below the punitive $190 million level of the salary cap referred known as the second apron. Oladipo, who's on an expiring contract, has no timeline for his return to play.

With a slew of injuries this year -- including season-ending shoulder surgery for All-NBA guard Ja Morant -- the Grizzlies are in the unique position of a contending franchise in line to land a high-lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Grizzlies could keep that pick and add another top young player -- or use it in a trade to shape to complement Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart.

ESPN's Bobby Marks contributed to this report.