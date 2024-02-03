        <
          NBA Kicks of the Week: Kevin Durant dons all-pink signature shoe

          Kevin Durant wore an all-pink colorway of his Nike KD 16 in his return to Brooklyn on Wednesday. Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Kalan Hooks, ESPNFeb 2, 2024, 07:32 PM ET

          NBA players donned exclusive on-court kicks during Week 15.

          Kevin Durant returned to Barclays Center for the first time since joining the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-11 forward led Phoenix to a 136-120 win. Durant led with a game-high 28 points and eight assists. He added five rebounds to his stat line.

          Along with his strong performance, the 14-time All-Star sported an all-pink colorway of his signature Nike KD 16 shoe -- which features a rose design on the quarter of the sneaker.

          Here are some of the flashiest kicks from Week 15.

          Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

          Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks

          Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

          Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

          P.J. Tucker, LA Clippers