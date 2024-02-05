Jonathan Kuminga and Joel Embiid scramble for a loose ball and Embiid ends up grabbing his knee after the play. (0:35)

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, the team announced on Sunday night.

The Sixers didn't provide a timeline on Embiid's return, but sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the door isn't closed on him coming back this season. The Sixers in their statement said an update will be provided after the procedure.

Embiid suffered the meniscus injury in his left knee during Tuesday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors when Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg in the fourth quarter while going for a loose ball.

Embiid appeared to labor on that knee throughout Tuesday's game, his first back after missing a pair of game against the Nuggets and Trail Blazers due to knee soreness.

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 35.3 points per game to go along with 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.