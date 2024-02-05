Jarred Vanderbilt pushes Dillon Brooks and pokes him in the back of the head, earning two technical fouls and an ejection. (0:56)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has a right midfoot sprain and will be reevaluated by team doctors in about three to four weeks, the team announced Monday.

Vanderbilt was hurt late in last week's win over the Boston Celtics.

After missing the first 20 games of the season because of bursitis in his left heel, Vanderbilt had started to return to form of late, flashing signs of being the impact player who was so crucial to L.A.'s run to the Western Conference finals last spring. In his last eight games before the injury, Vanderbilt averaged 10.5 points on 66% shooting, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Vanderbilt, 24, signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Lakers shortly before training camp opened in the fall.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this story.