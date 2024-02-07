Open Extended Reactions

The Celtics acquired Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies for two second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, giving Boston big-man depth entering the stretch run.

Memphis is getting the Atlanta Hawks' 2027 second-round pick and the Dallas Mavericks' 2030 second-round selection as part of the deal along with forward Lamar Stevens, sources said.

Tillman, 25, is averaging 6 points and 4.6 rebounds for Memphis across 34 games this season. While he's struggled with his shot, posting a 40.8% field goal percentage -- including 22.6% from 3 -- he's a strong defensive presence inside, averaging 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 20 minutes. Tillman will serve as a complementary option for coach Joe Mazzulla alongside Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet in the middle of Boston's defense.

The Celtics made a similar kind of move last season when they acquired Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the deadline.

For a Memphis team looking ahead to next season, it marks another move to recoup some future assets after trading another center, Steven Adams, to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks last week.

Stevens, 26, signed with Boston in the offseason after playing three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 2.8 points across 19 games for the Celtics.