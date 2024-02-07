Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident Tuesday night and will miss Wednesday's home game against the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced.

The Heat, in a statement, did not provide any details about the accident, only saying that "our hearts go out to those who were injured" and that there would be no further comment.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Highsmith was not injured in the accident.

Highsmith, who is officially listed as out because of personal reasons, is averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 37 games for the Heat this season. He played just three minutes in a blowout victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.