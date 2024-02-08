Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The first-round pick will be the least favorable of the Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and the Jazz's own selection, sources said.

Olynyk, 32, has averaged 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and a career-high 4.4 assists per game this season, helping the Jazz enter the deadline at .500 and in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, a game ahead of the Golden State Warriors. Toronto will be Olynyk's sixth team in his 11-year career (he also played for the Rockets, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons). The Canadian national team star will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Agbaji, 23, was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022 out of Kansas, before he was sent to the Jazz that summer as part of the Donovan Mitchell trade. He has averaged 5.4 points in 51 games this season.

Porter signed with Toronto ahead of the 2022-23 season after helping the Warriors win the 2022 NBA title, but injuries have limited him to a total of 23 games over the past two seasons. Lewis, meanwhile, played one game for Toronto after being acquired as part of the Pascal Siakam trade from the New Orleans Pelicans last month.

This marks the second straight year Toronto has moved a first-round pick for a center at the trade deadline, after acquiring former Raptor Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs last year. The Raptors currently sit four games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in tournament spot in the East and are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the sixth spot in the lottery standings. The pick Toronto owes San Antonio from the Poeltl trade is top-six protected in this year's draft.