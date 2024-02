Open Extended Reactions

The NBA fined Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond $15,000 for making an inappropriate gesture on the court, the league announced Thursday.

The incident occurred with 1:22 left in overtime of the Bulls' home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Andre Drummond was fined $15,000 for making an inappropriate gesture, a fine he said he knew he'd accrue after the incident. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

The Bulls won 129-123. The gesture came after Drummond scored against Minnesota's Rudy Gobert.

Drummond knew his action would draw a fine.

"Oh, that's coming," Drummond said, laughing, after the game.