New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby had surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right elbow and will miss a minimum of three weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Anunoby had tried resting but this procedure turned out to be the best route to get him fully healed and playing again for the stretch run and postseason, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks acquired Aunonoby from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30 in four-player trade. In 14 games with the Knicks, he is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Earlier Thursday, the Knicks acquired forward Bojan Bogdanovic and guard Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in a six-player trade.

For New York, which is currently dealing with injuries to Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Anunoby, adding the two veterans who can step into the rotation immediately will help bolster a team that is hoping to finish with a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference.

