Players from across the NBA broke out another slate of fire kicks during Week 16.

All eyes were on Kyrie Irving on Tuesday as he returned to Barclays Center for the first time since departing from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving put on a show through his performance and his fashion. The star guard posted a game-high 36 points and added five assists as the Dallas Mavericks fought to a 119-107 victory. Irving took the floor debuting a pair of his latest "Artist on Court" edition KAI sneakers -- featuring a sleek purple-and-pink color scheme.

Kyrie Irving's first signature shoe with ANTA will be released in the spring. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Here are some of the hottest sneakers from Week 16.

John Collins, Utah Jazz

John Collins sported a flashy Black History Month colorway of the Adidas Adizero Rose 1.5. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey donned an all-black pair of the Nike Kobe 4 "Gift of the Mamba" colorway. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Derrick Jones Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Derrick Jones Jr. sported the throwback Nike KD 4 "Black History Month" shoes against the Philadelphia 76ers. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic scored 35 points and added 18 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets in a pink colorway of the Jordan "Luka" 2. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors