NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels has been diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee, the team announced Monday.

The Pelicans said they are evaluating treatment options and did not immediately provide a timeline for Daniels' return to basketball.

The 6-foot-8 Daniels, a native of Australia, was New Orleans' first-round choice in the 2022 NBA Draft, selected eighth overall.

This season, Daniels has appeared in 52 games with 15 starts and has played nearly 22 minutes per game, averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

In early September, a couple of weeks before NBA training camps opened, Pelicans wing player Trey Murphy III was diagnosed with a similar meniscus injury. He had it repaired with arthroscopic surgery and his recovery took nearly three months before he returned to the Pelicans' lineup on Nov. 29.

The Pelicans have 29 games remaining during the regular season.