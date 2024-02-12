Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson is inactive for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a violation of a team rule, according to head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Jenkins did not elaborate further on the nature of the violation but said he expected Jackson to be back for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Jackson, who just turned 19 in December, has been one of the few bright spots this season for an injury-ravaged Grizzlies team. Since he started getting consistent minutes back on Jan. 13, Jackson has averaged 13.4 points while shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.8% from 3. He had a career-high 27 points off the bench in Thursday's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Jackson agreed on a four-year contract including three guaranteed seasons last week, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He had been on a two-way deal after being selected in the second round in the 2023 NBA draft out of South Carolina.