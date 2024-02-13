In just 29 minutes of action, Victor Wembanyama records 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks vs. the Raptors. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Victor Wembanyama has his second triple-double -- and his first with blocks.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie blocked a shot by the Toronto Raptors' Gradey Dick with 6:32 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night's 122-99 win, giving him the NBA's first triple-double with blocked shots as one of the categories in more than three years.

To that point, Wembanyama had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, as well -- all in just 29 minutes. He is the first player with 10 blocks and 5 assists in under 30 minutes played, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

It was the first triple-double with blocks since Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks for the Atlanta Hawks against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 22, 2021. That also had been the last time anyone in the NBA blocked 10 shots in a game.

Hakeem Olajuwon has the most such triple-doubles -- with blocks -- since the stat started being officially recorded in the NBA. He did it 11 times, one more than Dikembe Mutombo and two more than Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson.

Robinson had nine such triple-doubles -- one of them being a quadruple-double. The only other Spurs player to have a triple-double with blocks was Artis Gilmore, his lone one coming in the 1984-85 season.

Wembanyama was the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft. He will go to his first All-Star Weekend later this week in Indianapolis, set to participate in the Rising Stars game on Friday night and the skills challenge on Saturday night.

Wembanyama registered his other triple-double against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 10, when he had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists -- but no blocks.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.