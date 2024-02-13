Victor Wembanyama records his 10th block of the night vs. the Raptors on the road. (0:18)

Victor Wembanyama put together one of the all-time stat lines in NBA history Monday -- 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks, 5 assists and 2 steals in a 122-99 win against the Toronto Raptors.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie is the fifth player in NBA history with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks and 5 assists in a game since blocks became an official statistic in 1973-74, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson and Ralph Sampson -- all members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wembanyama is the fourth player in Spurs franchise history to have 10 blocks in a game and is now the first rookie since Tim Duncan (1998-99) to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in a single game.

Only three rookies since 1973-74 have had a triple double with blocks: Robinson, Sampson and Mark Eaton.

Here's a look at more key numbers from Wembanyama's eye-popping performance.

28:59: Wembanyama's monster outing came during a quick night's work.

He played just 28 minutes and 59 seconds, becoming the first player in NBA history to total 10 blocks and five assists while playing under 30 minutes since 1973-74.

1: Even though he now has two triple-doubles in his career, Wembanyama's most recent one etched him in the record books.

He's the first player since 1973-74 to have a triple-double with blocks and multiple made 3-pointers -- he went 2-for-4 from deep -- and the first rookie to have a triple-double involving blocks and another involving assists since blocks became an official statistic (1973-74).

Wembanyama is also the first rookie to have 10 blocks in a game since Josh Smith in 2004.

150: There's been no shortage of blocked shots and dimes by the French center this season.

He has 152 assists and 153 blocks this season, the first rookie with 150 assists and blocks in a season since Pau Gasol in 2001-02. Gasol would go on to win Rookie of the Year that season.

Wembanyama's 50 steals also means he's the first rookie with 150 assists and blocks and 50 steals in a single season since Duncan. It took Wembanyama 48 games to reach 150 blocks and 50 steals, the second fewest career games since 1973-74, only trailing Robinson (47).

6: Much of Wembanyama's damage blocking shots came in the third quarter when he swatted six. That's the most by any player in a quarter this season, and tied for the most blocks in a quarter by a rookie in the past 25 seasons.

71.4%: Between rebounding the ball and getting assists, Wembanyama still managed to play an ultra-efficient game.

He shot 71.4% (10-for-14) from the field, a career best.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.