Free agent forward Thaddeus Young is finalizing a deal to sign with the Phoenix Suns for the rest of the season, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Young brings a mature and able presence to the Suns' bench for the stretch and playoff runs this season. After spending the past two-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Young landed with Brooklyn in a trade deadline deal before getting waived and becoming a free agent.

Phoenix needs the bench help on a top-heavy roster built around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Young, 35, averaged five points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15 minutes a game for the Raptors this season.

Young has played 18 seasons, including stops with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Indiana, Chicago, San Antonio and Toronto. He has averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 1,162 regular-season games.