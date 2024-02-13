        <
          Spencer Dinwiddie gets a $1 bonus if the Lakers win title

          Feb 13, 2024, 12:19 PM ET

          Spencer Dinwiddie is going to get paid if the Los Angeles Lakers win a championship.

          One dollar, to be exact.

          That's because of a peculiar incentive in his contract, which the Lakers signed him to after he cleared waivers Saturday. Dinwiddie will be paid $1,554,654 for the 2023-24 season, and if Los Angeles goes all the way, he'll receive an extra buck.

          So, what's going on here? As it turns out, he had a similar incentive in the past, with the Washington Wizards, and he and his agent included it in this contract as an inside joke.

          Who knows, maybe this is that extra bit of motivation the Lakers needed to push them over the line.