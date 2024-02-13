Rob Pelinka and Spencer Dinwiddie are spotted in the stands at the Lakers game vs. the Pelicans. (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Spencer Dinwiddie is going to get paid if the Los Angeles Lakers win a championship.

One dollar, to be exact.

That's because of a peculiar incentive in his contract, which the Lakers signed him to after he cleared waivers Saturday. Dinwiddie will be paid $1,554,654 for the 2023-24 season, and if Los Angeles goes all the way, he'll receive an extra buck.

As @mcten reported, the Lakers signed Spencer Dinwiddie to the remaining portion of their non-tax mid level exception.



Here is the breakdown:



Base



2023-24- $1,554,654



Incentive



$1- If the Lakers win the NBA Championship — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 11, 2024

So, what's going on here? As it turns out, he had a similar incentive in the past, with the Washington Wizards, and he and his agent included it in this contract as an inside joke.

Spencer Dinwiddie explains the $1 contract incentive bonus if the Lakers win the championship as sort of an inside joke that him and his agent, Jason Glushon of GSM, concocted pic.twitter.com/a7ni5HN28j — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 12, 2024

Who knows, maybe this is that extra bit of motivation the Lakers needed to push them over the line.