Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic went back-and-forth with one another on social media Tuesday. The exchange continued a spat that began in December when Green hit Nurkic during a game, leading to the indefinite suspension of the Golden State Warriors forward.

The two faced off Saturday for the first time since the incident. Nurkic gave a "too small" gesture to Green after hitting a hook shot in the third quarter. Green returned the favor minutes later, scoring a basket and smacking the floor to say: "too small."

In December, after being hit by Green, Nurkic said that whatever the four-time champion had going on in his life, he hoped he got better. On Saturday, Nurkic walked back his previous comments.

"It's sad. He didn't learn anything," Nurkic said. "Just a matter of time. He's going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He don't deserve a chance."

Green offered his response on a Tuesday edition of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," in a nearly 8-minute long segment.

Green reflected on what happened Saturday, saying it all began when he fouled Nurkic in the first quarter, prompting the Suns big man to start trash-talking. Green then accused him of "being in his feelings," which led Nurkic to throw cheap shots during the game.

He also added that Nurkic is "infamously known" for getting traded from the Denver Nuggets to make way for Nikola Jokic.

"I don't know, I thought it was really whack to go questioning my character because I destroyed you on the basketball court," Green said. "But, quite frankly I'm a four-time All-Star, four-time champion, I should be destroying you on the basketball court."

The Phoenix Suns center didn't appear to find the comments amusing, replying on X, which prompted another response from Green.

Tap IN! Spoke in depth about the 300 pound softy that can't finish games. Enjoy#TheNewMediahttps://t.co/D4l0qeEo5v https://t.co/OB5SGEqgPA — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 13, 2024

The Warriors and Suns are not set to face off again in the regular season. As of Tuesday, Golden State is currently the No. 10 seed, while Phoenix is No. 6, meaning a matchup in the playoffs isn't likely for now.